Savages’ Jehnny Beth launches new TV chat show featuring Primal Scream, IDLES and more

Episode 1 of 'ECHOES' will be filmed in Paris later this month

Savages‘ Jehnny Beth is launching a new TV chat show, featuring Primal Scream, IDLES and more.

The news comes after the vocalist launched a solo career this month, with new music appearing in an episode of Peaky Blinders.

The new show will be called ECHOES, and the first episode is set to be filmed in Paris later this month, to be broadcast before the end of the year.

Fans can sign up for the event, which also features Hull-based punks LIFE, for free here.

Speaking about the new show, Beth says: “For years, I’ve been driven by a real desire to bring musicians together and to allow people from our community as a whole to interact.

“Sharing our mistakes, our funny stories, our pleasures, our regrets is a natural reflex during conversations between artists. I want to bring to the audience the kind of intimate, unfiltered and inspiring discussions that I have witnessed so many times.”

Last weekend at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival, Beth was joined by Anna Calvi, who composed the soundtrack for the latest issue of the show, to perform a cover of Nick Cave’s ‘Red Right Hand’, the theme song to the show.

Watch all the action from the ultimate Peaky-fest below.

Speaking to NME about her new solo career, Beth said: “An outsider is the definition of the artist. You have to be an outsider to be able to say something about the world. It’s not worth hearing unless you surprise people. I don’t see any other reason to do it. Why would you want to tell people something that they already know?

“That’s why I like Peaky Blinders, because these characters are flawed. They’re not trying to sell you a perfect picture. They’re criminals and they’re doing bad things, but they’re still human. That’s why I wanted to be a part of the show, because I felt connected to that. I feel connected to Tommy Shelby, I feel connected to Polly. We need anti-heroes like this.”