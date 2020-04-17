Savages’ Jehnny Beth shares pummelling new single ‘Innocence’ and new album release date

Savages‘ Jehnny Beth has shared powerful new single ‘Innocence’, as well as delaying the release of her anticipated debut album.

Originally due for release on May 8, Beth’s debut album ‘To Love Is To Live’ will now arrive on the later date of June 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Having teased the single this week, ‘Innocence’ arrives with a performance video filmed by Beth and her band filmed during a live rehearsal. Following on from previous single ‘Flower‘ and launch track ‘I’m The Man’ from the Peaky Blinders soundtrack, ‘Innocence’ is a pummelling rush of electro-rock that sees Beth mourn of how “it’s living in the city that turns my heart so cold” and list how the many darker aspects of urban life highlight how “man is a piece of shit“.

“A lot of the things I tried to convey in the album resonates strongly today, sometimes as if premonitory,” said Beth of the song. “‘Innocence’ is about the feeling of isolation I have felt many times in big cities while living so close to people and yet feeling so distant. I think this album coming out at this moment will feel important, maybe even comforting.

‘To Love Is To Live’ was produced by Flood (Smashing Pumpkins, Foals, Depeche Mode, U2), Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails, legendary film composer) and her longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. The record also features guest appearances from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Speaking to NME about the character of the album, promised that the record will be “a mixture of light and darkness and hard and soft” and lyrically dealing with “self-reclamation, borderline sexuality and dealing with what it is that makes us human”.

Having been reading chapters once a week via Instagram, Beth will also release Crimes Against Love Memories (C.A.L.M.), her first book featuring a collection of her erotic short stories along with photography from partner and collaborator Johnny Hostile, in July 2020 via White Rabbit.