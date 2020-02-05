Savages’ Jehnny Beth shares simmering single ‘Flower’ and announces solo album ‘To Love Is To Live’

Savages‘ Jehnny Beth has shared her new single ‘Flower’ and announced details of her debut solo album, ‘To Love Is To Live’.

Arriving on May 8, ‘To Love Is To Live’ was produced by Flood (Smashing Pumpkins, Foals, Depeche Mode, U2), Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails, legendary film composer) and her longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. The record also features guest appearances from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Following on from ‘I’m The Man’, Beth’s new single ‘Flower’ is a sinister but intimate and simmering track, driven by an electronic pulse as she pines: “She loves me and I love her, I’m not sure how to please her“.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about the origins of the album, Beth said that she first had an epiphany after hearing of Bowie’s death back in 2016.

“That night I was in L.A., I opened my phone at 3am, saw that [Bowie] was dead and couldn’t sleep so I listened to his music all night,” said Beth.

“I was obviously really sad, but also very conscious of the fact that death is part of life. One day I’m gonna be gone, so in my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record.

She added: “It took me a while to come to that, but the night that Bowie died was certainly the start of the path to this record.”

Advertisement

Beth also promised that the record will be “a mixture of light and darkness and hard and soft” and lyrically dealing with “self-reclamation, borderline sexuality and dealing with what it is that makes us human”.

With Savages “on a break” since 2016, Beth has busied herself with a number of other projects.

As well as hosting her own show Start Making Sense on Beats 1, she also provided guest vocals for Gorillaz and toured with them on ‘Humanz‘, picked up a number of acting roles, wrote the score for the film XY Chelsea with partner and collaborator Johnny Hostile, launched her own music TV show in France and debuted new solo music on the latest season of Peaky Blinders.

The track that aired in the season turned out to be ‘I’m The Man’ – which premiered in full last month with a video featuring a spoken word cameo from Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and helmed by director Anthony Byrne.

Beth’s upcoming tour dates are below:

MARCH

8 –London, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

MAY

29 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

31 – Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

JUNE

2 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo

4 – Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique

5 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival

9 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

10 – Marina Di Ravena, Italy @ Beaches Brew Festival

12 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Festival

30 – Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

JULY

3 – Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

4 – Arras, France @ Main Square Festival 2020

15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre

18 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

21 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club