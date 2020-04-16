Savages’ Jehnny Beth teases stomping new single and live-stream concert

Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth has teased a new single which is coming tomorrow (April 17).

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a short clip of the back of her head featuring a thudding bassline and strobe lights likely to be from the video of the track, entitled ‘Innocence’.

She also posted a lengthy message about the single and her forthcoming plans.

“This is a post to say that I’ve decided to release a new song this Friday called ‘Innocence’. A lot of the things I tried to convey in the album resonates strongly today, sometimes as if premonitory. ‘Innocence’ is about the feeling of isolation I have felt many times in big cities while living so close to people and yet feeling so distant,” she said of the track.

Beth also spoke further about her forthcoming album ‘To Love Is To Live’, which is due to arrive on May 8 and teased a live-stream gig. It will feature guest appearances from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

She added: “I think this album coming out at this moment will feel important, maybe even comforting. Obviously we couldn’t shoot a video during lockdown, but luckily we had filmed some beautiful footage at rehearsal and will share that with you. A gig without an audience. Or more exactly a gig with a virtual audience… you. More about this between now and Friday.”

Her track follows previous single ‘Flower’.

Aside from the new album, Beth will also release her first book Crimes Against Love Manifesto, featuring a collection of her erotic short stories along with photography from Johnny Hostile, on June 11.