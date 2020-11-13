SaveNightclubs campaign share open letter sent to Boris Johnson demanding action

The #SaveNightclubs campaign have shared an open letter sent to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him and the government to step in and help save the nightclub industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plea comes as the sector continues to suffer during the health crisis, with an overwhelming majority of the UK’s nightclubs having been unable to reopen since the virus outbreak shuttered all venues back in March.

An open letter that was sent to Johnson this week, which was organised by the #SaveNightclubs campaign and supported by a number of venues across the country, has been published today (November 13), urging the government to act now or permanently lose the UK’s nightclub industry and the enormous economic contribution it makes to the UK.

You can read the letter in full below.

Dear Prime Minister,

We are writing to you as a group of over one hundred nightclub owners, managers and workers whose businesses have now been closed for exactly 8 months this Friday. We urge the government to act now or permanently lose the country’s nightclub industry and the enormous economic contribution it makes to the UK.

We are writing this letter on behalf of the nightclub industry, a sector who employs circa 45,000 people – 72% of whom are under 25 years old. We are a proud part of British culture and crucial to the UK economy, generating £3bn a year in income. The nightclub industry proudly employs a huge spectrum of job roles including bartenders, DJs, performers, security, cleaners and more. Behind these stats are thousands of individual stories of hardship from people who feel like they have been forgotten.

Over the last 8 months, the industry has faced Lockdown 1, household and tiered restrictions and an impossible curfew of 10pm. Now, in the midst of a second national lockdown and the announcement of the furlough scheme extension until March 2021, this is likely to result in our venues closing for an entire year. Unlike hospitality and gyms who were able to trade over the summer months, we have not been able to open at all resulting in zero revenue since March.

Venues are facing mounting rent bills, ongoing running costs and the prospect of business rates in April 2021. We urge the government to prevent a devastating tsunami of job losses, a wipeout of future economic contributions and further ruin to towns and cities across the UK which are already on their knees.

So far: Despite the government’s on-going support to sectors such as hospitality and gyms – nightclubs are the forgotten industry. Over 70% of people working in nightclubs are self employed and therefore were not eligible for the furlough scheme. No alternative financial support package has been proposed for the nightclub industry.

Stats: Last month, #SaveNightclubs carried out a survey revealing that four in five nightclubs (81%) will be shut by Christmas unless the government urgently intervenes.

The #SaveNightclubs campaign calls on the government to:

Provide a financial survival package beyond the Recovery Fund, helping the sector weather COVID’s impact and assist in future reopening

Introduce protection from eviction for nightclubs during and immediately after the crisis

Extend business rate relief to April 2022, enabling nightclubs to get back on their feet in 2021

Thank you in advance for taking the time to read this letter.

Respectfully yours,

Vincenzo Sibilia and Asher Grant of #SaveNightclubs campaign group

Supported by the following venues:

The Box

Libertine

Cirque

Reign

Cuckoo

Luxx

Kadies

Maddox

Tape

Lotus

Tropix

1OAk

Raffles

Albert

Beaufort house

MAHIKI

Toy room

Scotch

Mimi’s

Boneca

Twiga

Beat

Novikov

Above

Livello

Aveika

Husdone & atomic blonde

Kokomo

Bamboo Glasgow

Sanctuary

NTIA

Lesley

Lesley Welsh

G1 Group

Chelsea Lodge

The goat

151 Club

Brendan Heggarty

Lolas

The Windmill

Wyld

Cirque le Soir

Cirque Manchester

Tokio Industry

Infernos

Koko

Cafe de Paris

Maddox

Secrets

The Gaslight

Earlier this week, a petition created by the #LetUsDance campaign in a bid to protect the night time economy sector during the coronavirus pandemic was debated in parliament.