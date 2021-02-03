SaveOurVenues: 13 more UK venues saved from ‘critical’ risk of closure

The #SaveOurVenues campaign has announced that 13 more UK venues have been rescued from ‘critical risk’ of imminent closure.

Last year, after a number of venues were left in peril after not receiving any or enough money from the government’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund, the Music Venue Trust launched the #SaveThe30 ‘Traffic Light‘ campaign to fight for those still in danger and help them weather the storm of being forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions and lockdown.

Now, they’ve removed 13 from the ‘red’ list – saving them from permanent closure until venues can hopefully reopen safely in the spring.

READ MORE: When and how could live music return in 2021

Advertisement

“We want to thank every artist, every audience member, every member of our community for taking direct action which means we are able to remove these 13 venues from the Red List right now,” said Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd. “The love shown for these venues continues to demonstrate how important they are to people and to our towns and cities. Music Venue Trust is committed to reopening every venue safely and we are going to carry on working through this crisis until that outcome is achieved.”

The full list of the 13 venues saved are:

Arden Inn, Accrington

Backstage Kinross

Boulevard, Wigan

Four Horsemen, Bournemouth

Gellions, Inverness

Hootenanny, Inverness

Plot 22, Sheffield

Rossi Bar, Brighton

Strange Brew, Bristol

The Brunswick, Hove

The Grand Elektra/ The Crypt, Hastings

The Railway Inn, Winchester

Waterloo Bar, Blackpool

“Being part of the red list #saveourvenues has been great support for the venue and hospitality sector,” said Paul Mandy, owner of the Grand Elektra in Hastings. “It’s brought great publicity to our cause and with the support of the MVT which has been amazing throughout the whole of the pandemic crisis and helped us weather this storm so far.”

Dan Lloyd of the Railway Inn in Winchester, added: “It’s a massive relief to know that The Railway is now in a position to announce we’re no longer one of the most at risk venues in the country. The assistance and support that MVT has provided, along with the fantastic dedication of our community means that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and we can continue to work towards reopening safely.

Advertisement

“However, it’s important to remember that there are now venues being added to that list, so please take the time to support them as much as you’ve supported us. Thank you, again, to all the hard work of the MVT Team, our Railway family and everyone that has supported us over the years.”

Venues that remain on the red list and in critical danger of closing include The Windmill in Brixton, The Venue in Derby, BOOM in Leeds and London’s The Lexington.

“We want to come out of this and still be this cultural pillar in the community and to be able to ensure the long-term survival of our staff and freelancers,” Lexington manager Stacey Thomas told NME last year.

“It is only with our dedicated team that we can continue to provide opportunities to thousands of artists at the earliest stages of their careers. We’re not going to be able to do this without help.”

To donate, buy merch or for for information on the #SaveOurVenues campaign, visit here.