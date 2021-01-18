Saweetie eyes Cardi B collab: “That would tear the club up”

U.S. rapper Saweetie has revealed that she’s hoping to hook up with Cardi B for a collaboration in the near future.

Appearing on Atlanta’s V-103 FM, the ‘Icy Girl’ rapper said that a potential duet with the ‘WAP’ star would mark a “special” moment in her career.

“I can [hear that] too. That would tear the club up, okay?! I think that would be cute. I think that would be a special moment as well. I can’t wait to collaborate with her!,” she said on the station.

While there’s no indication that the pair are currently working together, they are linked by their love lives – Cardi B is married to Migos’ Offset, while Saweetie is currently dating Offset’s bandmate Quavo.

Talk of a Cardi B collab comes after Saweetie teamed up with Doja Cat for a brand new single titled ‘Best Friend’, which arrived earlier this month alongside an accompanying music video.

The Dave Meyers-directed visual sees the pair going shopping, having a slumber party and driving around in a gem-studded Tesla.

It follows her collaboration in October with Jhené Aiko for another single titled ‘Back To The Streets’, which was co-produced with Timbaland.

‘Best Friend’ is the latest cut from Saweetie’s upcoming debut album, ‘Pretty Bitch Music’. Release details for the record currently remain scarce.

The first single Saweetie dropped from the album was ‘Tap In’ in June, which went viral through the assistance of TikTok. The track made its way to the top of the Billboard charts and held the number one spot on the Top Triller US chart for two consecutive weeks.

She then enlisted the efforts of Post Malone, DaBaby and Jack Harlow for a remix of the track in August 2020, with each member contributing extra verses to the song.