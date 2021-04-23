Saweetie enlists Jamie, Chanmina for international remix of ‘Best Friend’

Saweetie has teamed up with K-pop singer Jamie and Japanese rapper Chanmina on a new remix of ‘Best Friend’, also featuring Doja Cat.

On the latest version of ‘Best Friend’, Jamie and Chanmina rework the song with new verses in Korean and Japanese, respectively. The duo drop braggadocious lines that reference everything from Justin Bieber to Jimmy Choo.

“You say you love Asian girls ’cause you got the fever / No matter how drunk we are, you’re not Justin Bieber / Out dress code: tight shirt, mini-skirt / Annoying to wear underwear, we’ve got nothing under,” Jamie spits on the opening verse.

Advertisement

Jamie and Chanmina’s version of ‘Best Friend’ is one of the many remixes Saweetie has released recently. In March, the rapper dropped a version with British emcee Stefflon Don, as well as a Down Under remix with New Zealand rapper JessB and Australian artist Okenyo.

The original version of ‘Best Friend’ is expected to appear on Saweetie’s forthcoming debut studio album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’, alongside other singles like ‘Tap In’ and ‘Back To The Streets’ with Jhené Aiko.

Last week, Saweetie released her third EP ‘Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1’. The project arrived alongside a video for the Drakeo The Ruler-assisted cut ‘Risky’, which was co-directed by Saweetie with FakeDell.

Earlier this month, Saweetie teamed up with No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani for a new rendition of the latter’s single ‘Slow Clap’. The original version of the song, which is expected to appear on Stefani’s forthcoming fifth studio album, was released last month.