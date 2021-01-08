Saweetie links up with Doja Cat for new single ‘Best Friend’

Saweetie has teamed up with Doja Cat for a brand new single titled ‘Best Friend’, which arrives alongside an accompanying music video.

The Dave Meyers-directed visual sees the pair going shopping, having a slumber party and driving around in a gem-studded Tesla.

Watch it below:

‘Best Friend’ is the latest cut from Saweetie’s upcoming debut album, ‘Pretty Bitch Music’. Release details for the record currently remain scarce.

It follows her collaboration in October with Jhené Aiko for another single titled ‘Back To The Streets’, which was co-produced with Timbaland.

The first single Saweetie dropped from the album was ‘Tap In’ in June, which went viral through the assistance of TikTok. The track made its way to the top of the Billboard charts and held the number one spot on the Top Triller US chart for two consecutive weeks.

She then enlisted the efforts of Post Malone, DaBaby and Jack Harlow for a remix of the track in August, with each member contributing extra verses to the song.

‘Tap In’ also received a nomination for ‘Song of the Summer’ at the 2020 VMA Awards which took place in the same month.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat recently teased that she might be collaborating with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, SZA and a number of others on her upcoming new album.

She took to Twitter on January 5 to draw attention to the eight people she’s following, where she tweeted: “Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn 😉 Guess why.”