Saweetie talks homophobia in hip-hop: “We all bleed the same”

Saweetie has spoken out about homophobia in hip-hop during a new interview.

Misogyny and homophobia within the culture has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, following the controversial backlash to Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow‘s ‘Industry Baby’ video as well as DaBaby’s hateful remarks at Rolling Loud Miami.

Speaking to People magazine, Saweetie has now weighed in on the issue, saying she believes it is necessary to “call out what we’re uncomfortable with”.