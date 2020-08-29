Saweetie teams up with Post Malone, DaBaby, Jack Harlow for ‘Tap In’ remix

Saweetie has teamed up with Post Malone, DaBaby and Jack Harlow for a remix of her single ‘Tap In’.

The American rapper enlisted the trio to add extra verses to the track, which dropped yesterday (August 28), each bringing their own signature sound to the song. The remix retains Saweetie’s original chorus and first verse from the single, including the line, “You better get the card and make it swipe like tinder”.

Listen to the remix below:

Saweetie, real name Diamonté Harper, released ‘Tap In’ back in mid-June, with the track getting picked up on video sharing platform TikTok. Sparking its own dance craze on the app, the track has generated over 6 million video creations on TikTok, with the hashtag amassing half a billion views.

‘Tap In’ climbed its way up the Billboard charts too, becoming the first song to hold a number one spot on the Top Triller US chart for two weeks running. The track also saw Harper receive a nomination for ‘Song of the Summer’ at the 2020 VMA awards, which take place this Sunday (August 30).

The single is expected to appear on Harper’s forthcoming album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’, which she announced in April.

DaBaby has recently made headlines for vocalising his support for Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign, which he announced in a post on Twitter.

Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

The rapper also drew criticism for footage from a Fourth Of July concert, at which social distancing measures didn’t appear to be enforced.

Meanwhile, Post Malone, real name Austin Post, took to Instagram last week to challenge friend and Ozzy Osbourne’s producer, Andrew Watt, to a guitar challenge.