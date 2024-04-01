Saxophonist Casey Benjamin has died, aged 46

Casey Benjamin, saxophonist and original member of the Robert Glasper Experiment, has died aged 46. No cause of death has been given.

The news was confirmed by Living Colour‘s Vernon Reid, who took to X/Twitter to call Benjamin’s passing a “brutal & terrible shock”.

“My sincerest condolences go out to my YoHimBe Brother on this day of revelation,” Reird wrote. “I’m in a weird place with it. Too young! Too soon! So much left to give! Rest. In. Power, CB!”

Sudanese-American experimentalist Sinkane also shared his condolences, calling the saxophonist “one of the greatest musicians of our time.” “I will always love you and miss you, my friend,” he added.

Take a look at some more tributes down below:

The passing of Casey Benjamin is a brutal & terrible shock. He was a longtime MD to @projectlogic. My sincerest condolences go out to my YoHimBe Brother on this day of revelation. I’m in a weird place with it. Too young! Too soon!. So much left to give! Rest. In. Power, CB!🌹😞 https://t.co/4Nm2tStUrv — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) April 1, 2024

Rest in peace Casey Benjamin. We’ve lost one of the greatest musicians of our time. I will always love you and miss you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/3EF8jhgo9v — SINKANE (@Sinkane) April 1, 2024

RIP Casey Benjamin

Thank you for lighting up the world with amazing music and soulfulness 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PIWAEz5RMx — Soweto Kinch (@sowetokinch) April 1, 2024

Casey Benjamin was born in 1978 and grew up in the neighbourhood of South Jamaica in Queens, New York. He picked up the saxophone as an eight-year-old and went on to study at the Harlem School of the Arts and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art. Benjamin then completed his studies at The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York, where he met future collaborator Robert Glasper in 1997.

He is best known for his work as one of the original members of the Robert Glasper Experiment. The original quartet was formed with pianist and composer Glasper, along with Derrick Hodge on bass and Chris “Daddy” Dave on drums. They first appeared on Glasper’s 2009 album ‘Double-Booked’.

The Experiment’s 2012 album ‘Black Radio’ earned the band Best R&B Album at the Grammy’s the following year. Their follow-up album in the series, ‘Black Radio 2’, nabbed them the Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy in 2015 thanks to the track ‘Jesus Children of America’.

Benjamin also toured with Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump, and has formerly worked with Reid as well. In addition, Benjamin has worked with heavyweights such as Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Beyoncé. He also served as the longtime musical director for acid-jazz pioneer DJ Logic.