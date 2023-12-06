Say Anything announce reunion for 20th anniversary US tour of ‘…Is A Real Boy’

Say Anything have announced that they are returning from hiatus in 2024 for a 20th anniversary tour of their album ‘…Is a Real Boy’.
The Los Angeles emo band will play 27 dates across the US, kicking off on April 27 at Dallas’ House of Blues, and concluding at Austin’s Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre.
Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale at 1pm EST on December 6, with the general sale beginning at 12pm EST on December 7. Get your tickets here.
— Max Bemis (@maxbemis) December 6, 2023
The band’s frontman Max Bemis announced the tour on social media, adding that they will play ‘…Is a Real Boy’ in full at every show.
Say Anything were formed in Los Angeles in 2000 and released their debut album, ‘Baseball’, the following year. ‘…Is a Real Boy’ first came out in August 2004 on Doghouse Records.
Bemis’ health issues, including bipolar disorder and drug addictions, led to the band briefly disbanding in 2005. They reformed and signed with J Records, and re-released the album in 2006.
Say Anything went on hiatus in 2018 after the release of ‘Oliver Appropriate’, which was a purported sequel to ‘…Is a Real Boy’.
In October 2022, Bemis announced that the band had reunited and earlier this year, they played at When We Were Young Festival.
Say Anything will play:
APRIL
27 – DALLAS, House of Blues
28 – HOUSTON, House of Blues
30 – ATLANTA, The Eastern
MAY
1 – ORLANDO, Hard Rock
3 – RALEIGH – The Ritz
4 – PHILADELPHIA, The Fillmore
5 – SILVER SPRINGS, The Fillmore
7 – COLUMBUS, KEMBA Live!
8 – PITTSBURGH, Stage AE
10 – BROOKLYN, Paramount
11 – MONTCLAIR, The Wellmont
12 – BOSTON, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
14 – CLEVELAND, Hose of Blues
15 – ROYAL OAK, Music Theatre
17 – CHICAGO, Aragon Ballroom
18 – ST LOUIS, The Pageant
19 – NASHVILLE, Ryman Auditorium
JUNE
13 – KANSAS CITY, Uptown Theater
14 – DENVER, Fillmore Auditorium
15 – SALT LAKE CITY, The Depot
17 – SEATTLE, Showbox SoDo
18 – PORTLAND, Revolution Hall
21 – SAN FRANCISCO, The Masonic
22 – LOS ANGELES, The Wiltern
24 – ANAHEIM, House of Blues
26 – PHOENIX, The Van Buren
28 – AUSTIN, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre