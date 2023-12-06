Say Anything announce reunion for 20th anniversary US tour of ‘…Is A Real Boy’

Say Anything have announced that they are returning from hiatus in 2024 for a 20th anniversary tour of their album ‘…Is a Real Boy’.

The Los Angeles emo band will play 27 dates across the US, kicking off on April 27 at Dallas’ House of Blues, and concluding at Austin’s Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale at 1pm EST on December 6, with the general sale beginning at 12pm EST on December 7. Get your tickets here.

The band’s frontman Max Bemis announced the tour on social media, adding that they will play ‘…Is a Real Boy’ in full at every show.

Say Anything were formed in Los Angeles in 2000 and released their debut album, ‘Baseball’, the following year. ‘…Is a Real Boy’ first came out in August 2004 on Doghouse Records.

Bemis’ health issues, including bipolar disorder and drug addictions, led to the band briefly disbanding in 2005. They reformed and signed with J Records, and re-released the album in 2006.

Say Anything went on hiatus in 2018 after the release of ‘Oliver Appropriate’, which was a purported sequel to ‘…Is a Real Boy’.

In October 2022, Bemis announced that the band had reunited and earlier this year, they played at When We Were Young Festival.

Say Anything will play:

APRIL

27 – DALLAS, House of Blues

28 – HOUSTON, House of Blues

30 – ATLANTA, The Eastern

MAY

1 – ORLANDO, Hard Rock

3 – RALEIGH – The Ritz

4 – PHILADELPHIA, The Fillmore

5 – SILVER SPRINGS, The Fillmore

7 – COLUMBUS, KEMBA Live!

8 – PITTSBURGH, Stage AE

10 – BROOKLYN, Paramount

11 – MONTCLAIR, The Wellmont

12 – BOSTON, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

14 – CLEVELAND, Hose of Blues

15 – ROYAL OAK, Music Theatre

17 – CHICAGO, Aragon Ballroom

18 – ST LOUIS, The Pageant

19 – NASHVILLE, Ryman Auditorium

JUNE

13 – KANSAS CITY, Uptown Theater

14 – DENVER, Fillmore Auditorium

15 – SALT LAKE CITY, The Depot

17 – SEATTLE, Showbox SoDo

18 – PORTLAND, Revolution Hall

21 – SAN FRANCISCO, The Masonic

22 – LOS ANGELES, The Wiltern

24 – ANAHEIM, House of Blues

26 – PHOENIX, The Van Buren

28 – AUSTIN, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre