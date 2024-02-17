Say Lou Lou return with the dreamy ‘Wong Kar-Wai’ and announce new ‘Dust’ EP

Say Lou Lou have released their dreamy new single ‘Wong Kar-Wai’ and announced details of their brand new EP ‘Dust’.

‘Dust’ is scheduled to arrive on April 26 via Cosmos Music, and will be their first new music since their 2018 LP ‘Immortelle’. So far, the Swedish/Australian twins have shared another song from ‘Dust’ called ‘Waiting For A Boy‘ in January this year.

Now, Say Lou Lou have released their second teaser of the EP called ‘Wong Kar-Wai’. In a press release, they said the song is inspired by “wishing you were somewhere else, not here, anywhere – that love was like a film, a dream, anything but this tired, sad reality.

Advertisement

“Wong Kar-wai is a director who manages to reflect longing and mystery, a master of composition and capturing how chance encounters can be the fate that you needed.”

Listen to ‘Wong Kar-Wai’ below:

In 2018, NME reviewed ‘Immortelle‘ upon release and hailed it worthy of four stars: “At just seven tracks long, this all ends far too soon – but leaves us in no doubt that 2018 is a vintage year for Say Lou Lou, after all.”

NME also spoke to the twins about how ‘Immortelle’ was about “breaking free from boundaries and expectations”: “Us making this record was us going through so many different versions of ourselves.

“In the music community, it can be viewed as something that’s bad when you’re very aesthetically-driven,” said Miranda Kilbey. “You know? Like ‘if you have a strong identity in the fashion world, then surely you can’t have a good or acquired taste in music’. Or ‘you’re two young Swedish twins, so how can you know so much about music?’ Of course I know about music, that’s what I do! Of course I’ve heard these records!’ We love to assume that women who look a certain way, are a certain way.”