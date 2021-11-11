Scala bans third bouncer after Wargasm assault claims

Wargasm have confirmed that all three bouncers allegedly involved in an attack on the band’s Sam Matlock have been banned from working at the Scala venue in London.

The band were playing a set at the King’s Cross venue as part of the Face Down club night, and alleged in a statement that after the show a bouncer at the venue was “verbally aggressive” towards the band’s female tour manager, leading vocalist and guitarist Matlock to have to “step in”.

They then claimed on Twitter: “After this, in a completely overzealous and unnecessary use of force, three bouncers then dragged Sam into the backstage toilets, where two of them slammed his head against the toilet seat and held his head in the toilet bowl while the third bouncer held the door closed with his foot.

“At this point, luckily, another member of our touring party was able to intervene and remove Sam from the situation,” the message continued.

The band also shared a photo showing Matlock with scars on his back and upper arms.

Following the incident, Scala banned two of the bouncers and issued a statement, earlier this week.

Now, according to Wargasm, all three bouncers have been banned from the venue.

“After working with Saber Security and Scala, the three bouncers in question have been fired from their positions at Scala,” the band wrote in a statement.

“We hope this serves as a reminder to all other security and staff in positions of power that there are rules to be followed for people’s safety, and that actions have consequences. Thanks to all those who came forward with their own experiences. You ensured that this issue didn’t disappear silently.”

Following the incident, Face Down said it was aware of the allegations and “would like to extend our sincere apologies” to the band.

Saber Security also responded to the allegations in a statement saying they had “suspended the services of the security operatives concerned, pending a full and thorough investigation.”