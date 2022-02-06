SCALPING announce debut album ‘Void’, share new single ‘Flashforward’

SCALPING have announced details of their debut album ‘Void’, as well as sharing a futuristic video for lead single ‘Flashforward’.

The Bristol band, who were included in the NME 100 in 2021, are set to release the album on April 29 via Houndstooth.

“We wrote this whole album without playing a single note of it together,” the band’s Alex Hill explained. “We produced all of the songs using the computer – as a blend of recordings and samples of our live drums, guitars and drum machines into production software – and then translated it all back into a live performance.

“Although there are structured songs on the record, there’s no explicit focus on exactly recreating those songs live either. Everything is adapted to work into a set that flows well. A lot of album parts are rewritten during rehearsals for the good of the live set as a whole.”

Check out the sci-fi visual for ‘Flashforward’, created by visual designer and long-term collaborator Jason Baker, below.

The band – consisting of Isaac Jones on drums, James Rushforth on bass guitar, Nick Berthoud on guitar, and Hill on electronics – spent 2021 playing a number of live dates, including touring with Squarepusher and performing at Pitchfork Festival London.

You can pre-order/save the new album here.

‘Void’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Blood Club’

2. ‘Caller Unknown’

3. ‘Tether’ (feat. Daemon)

4. ‘Silhouettes’

5. ‘Cloak & Dagger’

6. ‘Flashforward’

7. ‘Desire’

8. ‘Over The Walls’

9. ‘Remain In Stasis’ (feat. Grove)

In a four-star review of their ‘FLOOD’ EP, NME’s Will Richards wrote: “The band have said that the whole idea of SCALPING revolves around their live show, and the music on ‘FLOOD’ would be equally at home on a festival line-up in between DJs or in a cramped basement alongside hardcore bands, with not a hint of compromise on either end. Get yourself a band like SCALPING who can do both.”