Scandal-plagued K-pop girl group APRIL have disbanded

K-pop girl group APRIL have officially disbanded, according to their agency DSP Media.

Earlier today (January 28), DSP Media announced the K-pop act’s disbandment in a statement to South Korean news outlet SPOTV News. It comes just under a year after several members of the group were accused of allegedly bullying former member Lee Hyun-joo.

Several members of APRIL, including Naeun, Jinsol and Chaewon, have personally denied the allegations made against them by Lee. Additionally, DSP Media also had taken legal action against Lee and her family for defamation at the time.

“After a long period of discussion and debate, our agency and the APRIL members decided to have the group disband and go their separate ways,” DSP said, as translated by Soompi. “We ask that you give lots of support and interest to the six members, who will be walking a new path that is not part of APRIL.”

The company also thanked fans who have supported the group for “the past six years”, following their debut in 2015. It is currently still unclear if all former APRIL members are still contracted under DSP Media.

APRIL’s last release was their 2020 single album ‘Hello Summer’, which featured the title track ‘Now Or Never’. That project was the follow-up to the girl group’s breakout release ‘Lalalilala’ from earlier that same year, which peaked at number 40 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Following the bully accusations in March 2021, Naeun was cut from the then-upcoming K-drama series Taxi Driver. “About 60 per cent of the filming has been completed, but we have decided to replace Naeun with another actress after talking with her management company,” Studio S said.

“We will reshoot all the scenes with the new actress,” it added. “We ask for your understanding… we will wisely use the remaining time to produce an interesting series for you.”