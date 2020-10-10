Scarface issues plea for kidney donor following coronavirus battle

Rapper Scarface has issued a plea for organ donors to come forward to help him after he suffered kidney failure earlier this year.

In March, the Houston rap legend tested positive for COVID-19. He later revealed that he ended up in hospital and was on dialysis due to kidney failure because of the virus.

“I’m glad to be alive,” he told fellow Geto Boys rapper Willie D. “I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia – both lungs – and kidney failure in my house.”

He added: “Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life. I was inches away from death.”

Now, Scarface is calling for volunteers who wish to donate their kidney to come forward and help him.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” the 49-year-old tweeted on Wednesday (October 7).

Back in June, the rapper confirmed to Fox 5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.

“I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

Scarface’s former Gets Boys bandmate Bushwick Bill died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Friend and fellow rapper T.I. has offered a financial reward to anyone who can help Scarface by donating their kidney.

“Love & Prayers To Da Homie @brothermob,” Tip wrote on Instagram. “We got a bag for a volunteer… who B+? Serious inquiries only hit my dis to verify ya B+ blood type.”

Meanwhile, T.I. has announced that he’s got a new album on the way called ‘The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta)’.

Announced on September 25 – the same day that marked the Atlanta rap legend’s 40th birthday – it’s expected that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Dime Trap’ will be released independently via his Grand Hustle imprint.

Speaking to DJ Skee, T.I. revealed that ‘The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta)’ will arrive on October 16.