Scarlxrd has announced details of a UK and European live tour that he’ll embark on later this year.

The Wolverhampton artist will tour in support of his new album ‘Dxxm II’, which was released last Friday (February 5).

Scarlxrd confirmed the tour, which is set to kick off in Frankfurt in Germany on October 25, earlier this week.

The run includes four UK dates, beginning in Birmingham at the O2 Institute on November 16 and concluding with a gig at the Academy 2 in Manchester on November 20.

Tickets for Scarlxrd’s UK and European tour go on sale tomorrow (February 12) at 10am here. You can see details of his tour below:

OCTOBER 2021

Monday 25 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

Wednesday 27 – Proxima, Warsaw, Poland

Friday 29 – Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary

Saturday 30 – Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary

NOVEMBER 2021

Monday 1 – Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland

Tuesday 2 – Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

Wednesday 3 – Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

Friday 5 – Uebel and Gefahrlich, Hamburg, Germany

Saturday 6 – GRETCHEN, Berlin, Germany

Monday 8 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday 9 – Burgerhaus Stollerwork, Cologne, Germany

Saturday 13 – Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

Sunday 14 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France

Tuesday 16 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Wednesday 17 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

Friday 19 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Saturday 20 – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

Scarlxrd’s ‘Dxxm II’ – a sequel to 2018’s ‘Dxxm’ – follows on from two album releases by the artist that arrived last year: February’s ‘Scarhxurs’ and June’s ‘Fantasy Vxid’.