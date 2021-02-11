Scarlxrd has announced details of a UK and European live tour that he’ll embark on later this year.
The Wolverhampton artist will tour in support of his new album ‘Dxxm II’, which was released last Friday (February 5).
Scarlxrd confirmed the tour, which is set to kick off in Frankfurt in Germany on October 25, earlier this week.
The run includes four UK dates, beginning in Birmingham at the O2 Institute on November 16 and concluding with a gig at the Academy 2 in Manchester on November 20.
XN SALE FRIDAY.
10AM GMT. https://t.co/DypCPw0PCU pic.twitter.com/O9JwZH8nZr
— SCARLXRD (@scarlxrd) February 9, 2021
Tickets for Scarlxrd’s UK and European tour go on sale tomorrow (February 12) at 10am here. You can see details of his tour below:
OCTOBER 2021
Monday 25 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany
Wednesday 27 – Proxima, Warsaw, Poland
Friday 29 – Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary
Saturday 30 – Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary
NOVEMBER 2021
Monday 1 – Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland
Tuesday 2 – Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland
Wednesday 3 – Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic
Friday 5 – Uebel and Gefahrlich, Hamburg, Germany
Saturday 6 – GRETCHEN, Berlin, Germany
Monday 8 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tuesday 9 – Burgerhaus Stollerwork, Cologne, Germany
Saturday 13 – Botanique, Brussels, Belgium
Sunday 14 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France
Tuesday 16 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
Wednesday 17 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow
Friday 19 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
Saturday 20 – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester
Scarlxrd’s ‘Dxxm II’ – a sequel to 2018’s ‘Dxxm’ – follows on from two album releases by the artist that arrived last year: February’s ‘Scarhxurs’ and June’s ‘Fantasy Vxid’.