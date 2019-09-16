ScHoolboy Q announces 2020 UK tour

He's back in the UK early next year

ScHoolboy Q has announced details of a 2020 UK tour today.

In support of his latest album, ‘CrasH Talk’, ScHoolboy Q will perform at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on January 24, followed by dates in Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Tickets for the events will go on sale on September 20 and you can purchase tickets here. You can see a full list of dates below.

ScHoolboy Q January 2020 Tour Dates

24 – Dublin – Olympia Theatre

25 – Glasgow – O2 Academy

28 – London – Brixton Academy

29 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

30 – Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse

In a four star review of his latest album, ‘CrasH Talk’, NME wrote: “Yes, he’s a socially conscious rapper, but this doesn’t stop Q from boasting about his success. His braggadocio is most prevalent on ‘Water’, as he boasts about his ‘drip’ and how he’s like no other. The simple repetition of “I got tha water” – a chorus atop lofty strings – invites the listener to self-glorify too.

“The album’s slower tempo won’t be for everyone: if you’re all thrills, no substance, then maybe this album is not for you. But you have to respect ScHoolboy Q’s dedication to showing us a different outlook on life, and exploring many emotions. Introspective – yes, but these are songs for the summer.”

Last year, ScHoolboy Q joined Kendrick Lamar on his ‘The Championship Tour’ together with several of his Top Dawg labelmates, including ‘Ctrl’ artist SZA and Ab-Soul.

Jay Rock, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker also joined Lamar on the tour.