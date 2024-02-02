ScHoolboy Q announces new album ‘Blue Lips’, shares tracklist

Top Dawg Entertainment rapper ScHoolboy Q has announced a new album, ‘Blue Lips’.

Yesterday (February 1), the rapper’s official YouTube channel uploaded a trailer for the album, in which its tracklist was revealed. Additionally, ScHoolboy Q’s official website includes a countdown clock that is set to end on March 1, which is when the album is scheduled to drop.

‘Blue Lips’ will mark the rapper’s first album since 2019’s ‘CrasH Talk’, and his first new solo music since the one-off single, ‘Soccer Dad’, in 2022.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for ‘Blue Lips’ below.

The tracklist for ScHoolboy Q’s ‘Blue Lips’ is:

‘Funny Guy’ ‘Pop’ ‘Thank God 4 Me’ ‘Time Killers’ ‘Yeern 101’ ‘Cooties’ ‘Movie’ ‘Ohio’ ‘Nu Nu’ ‘Blue Slides’ ‘Love Birds’ ‘Lost Times’ ‘First’ ‘Germany ’96’ ‘Faux’ ‘Pig Feet’ ‘Smile’

In a four-star review of 2019’s ‘CrasH Talk’, Kyan-Sian Williams wrote for NME: “The album’s slower tempo won’t be for everyone: if you’re all thrills, no substance, then maybe this album is not for you. But you have to respect ScHoolboy Q’s dedication to showing us a different outlook on life, and exploring many emotions. Introspective – yes, but these are songs for the summer.”

In September, the rapper – real name Quincy Hanley – shared why he doesn’t drop music as frequently as his rap peers, arguing that he “never looked at this industry as a sport”.

“This is our life; me talking about our situations, y’know, the shit we done been through, homies we done lost to the system or to the streets,” he said. “It’s not a sport, me talkin’ about my mama[‘s] trauma from her own brothers is… You can’t compare that to somebody that won a[n] NBA championship.”

He concluded: “When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ I’m like, no, your favourite rapper has to drop every year because he needs chilli. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences.”