ScHoolboy Q says golf has taught him a lot about life

ScHoolboy Q has discussed how the game of golf changed his “mental” and has taught him a lot about life.

Since the release of his last album, 2019’s ‘CrasH Talk’, the TDE rapper has been heavily involved in the sport, and more recently he’s been enjoying his time as a player in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Speaking in a new interview during the competition, Q (real name Quincy Hanley) talked about how golf has impacted him.

Advertisement

“Coming where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf, and I got into it and it changed my mental,” he said. “It let me learn myself as a person, like this is why certain things in my life are going bad or why certain things are going good because of the attitude thing, you get what I’m saying? It fixed my attitude in life, it fixed a lot of things about me in life.”

ScHoolboy added: “Life is a golf game – some good shots, some bad shots. But most importantly, keep going you never know. Don’t give up because you’re in the sand on your fourth shot, you might chip it in. It just taught me a lot about life.”

You can see Q discuss his love for golf below:

"Life is a golf game."@ScHoolboyQ on how he's been changed by the game of golf. pic.twitter.com/eyI9OvQsAs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, ScHoolboy Q has teamed up with Freddie Gibbs for a new collaborative single, ‘Gang Signs’.

The track, which arrived on streaming services last Friday (February 5), comes alongside a cartoon-style music video directed by Aaron Hymes and brought to life by illustrator Gabriel Alcala. In the clip, protagonist Gibbs is portrayed as a pink rabbit, while Q appears as a tattooed turtle.

Advertisement

Q has kept a relatively low profile since the release of ‘CrasH Talk’. However, he did pop on a few collaborations throughout 2020, appearing on Gorillaz‘ ‘PAC-MAN’, NEZ’s ‘Wild Youngster’ and ‘Pop Shit’ by REASON.