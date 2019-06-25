Schoolboy Q and Skepta lead latest additions to complete Woo Hah! Festival 2019

The best rap line-up of the summer?

Skepta and Schoolboy Q are among the rap heroes to complete the line-up for this summer’s Woo Hah! Festival.

Travis Scott and Stormzy were previously confirmed to headline the festival, which takes place at Hilvarenbeek’s Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands. Now fresh from the release of his acclaimed 2019 album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss‘, Skepta has re-joined the bill – moving his original performance from Friday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, ScHoolboy Q has been confirmed as the replacement for Kodak Black, who was forced to cancel his performance this summer. Back in April, Schoolboy Q released the lauded ‘CrasH Talk‘ – which NME hailed as “an introspective record that sees the California rapper explore his emotions and outlook on life”.

Brockhampton, Octavian, Pusha-T, Little Simz, Sheck Wes, JPEGMAFIA, Rae Sremmurd, and more are also among the acts announced to be performing at the weekender – as well as Amsterdam hip-hop trio Yung Internet, teenage Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, and London DJ Jamz Supernova. Madeintyo, D-Block Europe, Bladee, Kevin, Jacin Trill & Leafs, Dopebwoy, Poke, Cry, Deejay Abstract, What So Not, and Places + Faces.

WOO HAH! Will take place between July 12-14. Tickets are on sale now, with weekend tickets including camping priced at €169 (£148). For more information, visit the festival’s official website.

Meanwhile, today also saw Skepta confirm details of his upcoming 2019 UK and Ireland tour.