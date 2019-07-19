Scientists debunk Grimes’ eyeball surgery claim

“There is no legitimate eye surgery available to eliminate blue light, nor a reason to eliminate all blue light”

A scientist has debunked Grimes‘ recent claim that she had reconstructive surgery on her eyeball.

Last week, the artist – aka Claire Boucher – posted a pretty intense (and almost certainly sarcastic) workout routine on her Instagram page. In it, alongside screaming sessions and sword fighting, she claimed to have had some pretty extreme surgery done.

Grimes says she underwent “experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression.” The apparent goal for the surgery was to remove all blue light from her vision.

Since the post went live, Salon have taken it upon themselves to interview two scientific experts about the claim, and it’s fair to say they’re not all that sure about Grimes’ supposed surgery.

Rahul Khurana, a clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, responded to the statement, saying: “There is no legitimate eye surgery available to eliminate blue light, nor a reason to eliminate all blue light.”

Another interviewee, an anonymous cornea researcher at a major university, added: “There’s decades worth of work trying to come up with a superficially placed contact lens replacement. They’ve all failed, because a material placed in the superficial cornea ultimately starves the underlying cells of nutrients and oxygen leading to corneal haze or scarring and vision loss.”

Never too far from the news, Grimes has also recently teamed up with Stella McCartney for a new eco-friendly Adidas collection, with the designer describing Grimes as “passionate and outspoken about protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives.”