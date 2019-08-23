Scooter Braun congratulates Taylor Swift on new album ‘Lover’

"Supporting was always the healthier option"

Scooter Braun has congratulated Taylor Swift on the release of her new album ‘Lover’.

The pair have been embroiled in a row recently since the music manager bought Taylor’s former label Big Machine, inheriting the master recordings of her first six studio albums in the process.

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” the manager tweeted, before adding: Brilliant album with #Lover. Supporting was always the healthier option.”

Taylor posted a Tumblr message blasting the Big Machine boss after his purchase of the label, calling out his “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

She then used her own lyrics to further their rift at a recent gig as part of the Amazon Prime Day concert.

Swift took to the stage to play her ‘1989’ track ‘Shake It Off’ at the gig, in which she audibly emphasised the lyrics: “the liars and dirty, dirty cheats of the world”.

Since the Tumblr message was posted, the likes of Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, Sky Ferreira and Lily Allen have rushed to defend Swift.

Earlier this week, Swift revealed that she plans to re-record her back catalogue after Braun obtained the rights to the songs.

When asked in an interview with CBS News whether she would consider re-recording the material she lost the rights to, she confirmed that this was “absolutely” her plan.

In a four-star review of ‘Lover’, NME‘s Nick Levine said: “On her seventh album, the pop mega-force leaves behind the anger that fuelled its predecessor, ‘Reputation’, instead opting for open-hearted love songs.”