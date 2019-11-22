Scooter Braun discusses “toxic division” with Taylor Swift after huge record label row

"I just think we live in a time with toxic division."

Scooter Braun has discussed his feud with Taylor Swift, describing the pair’s rift as a “toxic division”.

The pair had a public falling out in June this year when Braun purchased Big Machine Records, which owned all of Taylor’s back catalogue of songs.

She subsequently alleged that she wasn’t allowed to buy the masters of her record, before claiming last week that she had been “banned” from performing her older hits at the upcoming American Music Awards.

“I haven’t talked about this in six months, not once. I haven’t made a statement about it and that’s hard, because when you have a lot of things being said and a lot of different opinions — yet the principals haven’t had a chance to speak to each other — there’s a lot of confusion,” Braun said at a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce conference.

“I think that I’m not gonna go into details here because it’s just not my style.

He added: “I just think we live in a time with toxic division and people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations.

“I don’t like politicians doing it, I don’t like anybody doing it, and if that means that I gotta be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy longer. But I’m not gonna participate.”

Braun didn’t mention Swift by name, but seemingly suggested that he would rather sort their feud privately.

He said: “What I’ll say is, people need to communicate and when people are able to communicate I think they work things out.

“I think a lot of times things are miscommunicated, but I believe that people are fundamentally good. ‘I also think there are a lot of real problems in the world, and I think that these problems that are being discussed can be discussed behind closed doors and figured out pretty easily.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for six months and it’s hard because I can handle it pretty easily.”

In a bid to reclaim control of her music, Swift previously stated that she planned to re-record her songs from the first six records.