Scooter Braun responds to reports of artist splits: “I’m no longer managing myself”

Music manager Scooter Braun has shared a jokey response to reports of a host of his artists seeking new management.

This week, it was reported that Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have parted ways with the manager. Other clients of his include Justin Bieber, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and Carly Rae Jepsen.

After the reports came out, Braun shared a short and jokey response on X/Twitter last night (August 22).

Advertisement

Addressing the reports, he wrote: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

Braun first rose to fame in 2008 after helping launch the career of a then-12-year-old Bieber, after seeing him performing on YouTube, and has since gone on to represent him for 15 years. In recent years, however, Braun has faced controversy after apparently denying Taylor Swift her masters’ recordings.

Last year it was reported that the mogul had regrets about how he handled the sale of Taylor Swift‘s master recordings.

The feud between the two began in 2019 when he bought her former record label Big Machine for $300 million (£227million) through his investment group Ithaca Holdings.

The story then hit headlines again in late 2020 after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue has changed hands again for the second time within two years. She also shared a statement in which she said that the master recordings “were not for sale to me” and confirmed that she believed the deal “stripped me of my life’s work”.

Advertisement

Another artist to recently leave Braun was Colombian singer J Balvin, who departed Braun’s management last month to join Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation.