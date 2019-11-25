Scooter Braun says his family have received death threats following public fall out with Taylor Swift

"I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children"

Scooter Braun has again hit back at Taylor Swift following their ongoing feud and claims that his family have received death threats.

Last week, he directly addressed their public falling out describing the pair’s rift as a “toxic division”.

Now, he has taken to Instagram and addressed Swift directly for the first time, claiming his family have been threatened after the singer said that she had been “banned” from performing her older hits at the American Music Awards.

“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family,” Braun wrote in a lengthy post.

“This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above.”

It went on: “To be frank I was shocked and disheartened to hear that my presence in the Big Machine deal caused you so much pain as the handful of times we have actually met I have always remembered them to be pleasant and respectful. Knowing what I know now all I have wanted to do is rectify the situation. I’m open to ALL possibilities. My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last 6 months have all been rejected.”

He later added: “No artist should ever feel cornered or bullied. I have spent my entire career in service of creatives and artists, never the other way around.”

The pair had a public falling out in June this year when Braun purchased Big Machine Records, which owned all of Swift’s back catalogue of songs.

Swift subsequently alleged that she wasn’t allowed to buy the masters of her record, before claiming last week that she had been “banned” from performing her older hits at the American Music Awards.

In a bid to reclaim control of her music, Swift previously stated that she planned to re-record her songs from the first six records.

Last night (November 24), she collected the award for Artist Of The Decade at the American Music Awards 2019.