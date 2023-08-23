Scotland’s first ever vinyl-pressing plant is under construction and will open later this year.

Seabass Vinyl is set to open its doors in East Lothian, just outside Edinburgh, in October and is the family-run business of David and Dominique Harvey.

Speaking to Resident Advisor, the Harveys said of Seabass: “We’re artist-centric with an emphasis on quality and sustainability.

“We offer fair prices, short production runs and optimised production lead times. Our ambition is to become a valuable partner to artists and the music industry in general, as well as our local community.

“We’ve recently been announced as a partner of the Scottish Album of the Year award and will be pressing the records for the winner of the Sound of Young Scotland award free of charge.”

The pressing plant are taking orders from September and you can find out more here.

Back in 2021, figures from the music industry spoke to NME about what’s causing the delays in manufacturing vinyl and artists getting their albums made.

Reports emerged of a crisis facing vinyl-lovers, with sources telling Variety that more than 500,000 copies of Adele’s album ’30’ had been pressed – causing a huge backlog and problems in the production line for others wishing to get LPs manufactured with the world’s limited resources.

As even Ed Sheeran told Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O about getting his recent album ‘=’ pressed: “So you have to do it like really upfront — and Adele had basically booked out all the vinyl factories, so we had to get a slot and get our album in there. It was like me, Coldplay, Adele, Taylor [Swift], ABBA, Elton [John]: all of us were trying to get our vinyl printed at the same time.”

A music manager told NME: “I don’t think Adele is the force making that happen! Her record label, quite correctly, understand that although she probably makes quite a nice chunk of money from streaming, she’s going to make a lot more by selling vinyl. It’s the same calculation that the rest of us have made, but she’s just doing it better!”