Scotland’s music venues and theatres to reopen from next month

Scotland’s music venues, cinemas, theatres and comedy clubs have been given the green light to reopen from May 17.

They will be allowed to welcome back crowds of up to 100 people, providing that social distancing can be accommodated as part of Scotland’s road map out of lockdown.

The same date will also see outdoor events and festivals being permitted for up to 500 people.

The road map will then take its next step in early June, when those numbers are increased to 200 people for indoor venues and 1000 for outdoor events.

By the end of June, it is hoped that event organisers will be able to host events for up to 400 indoors and 2000 outdoors – although higher capacities will be open to negotiation.

The official guidance states, per The Scotsman: “From 17 May some outdoor and indoor events will be able to take place (all conditional on supportive data).

“In addition, there will be further work to develop a process and guidance for events with proposed numbers above the standard limits.

“Specific restrictions on capacities are to be discussed and agreed in the coming weeks in consultation with the events industry.”

It comes after the Edinburgh Fringe confirmed plans to provisionally return this summer, after coronavirus forced its cancellation.

Across the border in England, it is hoped that gigs and nightclubs will return to full capacity by the end of June.