Scott Hutchison’s family launch ‘Tiny Changes’ mental health charity in memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman

"Make tiny changes to Earth"

The family of Scott Hutchison have announced details of ‘Tiny Changes’, a new mental health charity in memory of the late Frightened Rabbit frontman.

Hutchison took his own life last May after a battle with depression. After Scott’s brother and Frightened Rabbit/Mastersystem drummer Grant Hutchison launched a CrowdFunding Page where fans can donate to an organisation that was in the works, today Grant, brother Neil and parents Ron and Marion have announced details of the new charity aimed at improving mental health in children and young people.

The name of the charity is inspired by a line from the song ‘Heads Roll Off’, (“While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to Earth”) which has become a mantra for Frightened Rabbit fans working towards good causes in Hutchison’s memory since his passing. Now, his family hope that the charity will continue “the positive impact that his art and music had on so many people.”

In a statement, his family said:

“Our beloved brother and son Scott Hutchison was born in Edinburgh in 1981. He took his own life in Queensferry in 2018. In those 36 and a half years, Scott’s impact was far reaching and felt by many people. Through his music and art he made many thousands of tiny changes and encouraged other people around the world to do the same. The honesty of his lyrics and openness about his own mental health inspired people in all walks of life. It is a legacy that should be continued and nourished. “Since his sad death last year, the outpouring of grief from people that knew Scott has been overwhelming. Whether they knew him personally, through his music and art, or through the interviews he gave on deeply personal matters, so many people have been profoundly affected by Scott’s life. “Mental health, and young people’s mental health in particular, was a cause close to Scott’s heart. He often spoke openly of his own struggles as an anxious child, even naming his band “Frightened Rabbit” after a nickname given to him by his Mum. Tragically, the weight of his ill health became too great for him to carry as an adult. “We want to continue the legacy that Scott built. To channel the energy he generated in people all over the world into positive action on mental health among young people and to make tiny changes to Earth. “The charity has at its heart a passion for changing how young people in Scotland are affected by mental health issues. We want to see a Scotland where young people are listened to when they talk about their mental health. Where young people can access the support they need, when they need it. A country where young people are feeling better, not worse. And where youth mental health issues do not prevent people from fulfilling their potential as adults.”

The charity say that their main aims will be “to raise awareness about children and young people’s mental health issues, advance understanding of the root causes of mental ill health and support innovation in the design and delivery of mental health services to children and young people, support and promote initiatives that provide help to children and young people impacted by mental health problems, their families and carers, and provide a voice to children and young people who have been affected by mental health issues to influence mental health policy and practice.”

For more information or to donate, visit Tiny Chance’s official website here, or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Speaking to NME about being more open about mental health a few months before his death, Scott Hutchison said: “I hate the idea that opening up is in any way emasculating. Even if it fucking is, who cares? It’s good to lay yourself a bit bare, and you’ll feel a bit better for it. But don’t think we’re all the way there yet.

“Not enough is moving forward for us up to this point. And that’s one of those things that you’d expect to be progressing a lot faster. But there’s sometimes regression in these things, and I don’t really understand that. It’s hard when men should be at their most open but are clamming up again or taking objection to the way that they see the gender discussions going.

“Now is the time for men to be as gentle and open and emotionally fluent as they can be, I suppose.”

For help and advice on mental health: