‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’ soundtrack 10th anniversary box set gets release date

The 10th anniversary box set for the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World soundtrack now has a confirmed release date.

Edgar Wright’s geeky action-comedy, which stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick, celebrated its 10th anniversary on August 13.

Part of the celebrations included news of a reissue of the movie’s soundtrack, as well as the first-ever physical release of Nigel Godrich’s score.

The official ‘Seven Evil Exes Edition’ is an expanded, limited-edition, 4xLP picture disc box set featuring the soundtrack and score to Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

The soundtrack will include 24-minutes worth of unreleased music from Beck, Sex Bob-omb, and the movie-only version of Metric’s ‘Black Sheep’ as sung by Brie Larson, which has previously never been available in a physical format.

It’s finally official! The 10th anniversary deluxe editions of the #ScottPilgrim soundtrack and score from @abkco are now available for pre-order. #ScottPilgrimIs10 https://t.co/07MTbXRLga pic.twitter.com/qgQlqObQdG — edgarwright (@edgarwright) December 11, 2020

Each side of each LP features an image of one of the “seven evil exes” that Pilgrim has to battle in the film, and one has a photo of Pilgrim with Ramona Flowers. You can watch an unboxing video below.

The ‘Seven Evil Exes Edition’ box set also comes with “notes and musings” from both Wright and Godrich, a double-sided film poster, and an exclusive colouring page with artwork by Bryan Lee O’Malley – the creator behind the graphic novels that inspired the film.

The box set arrives on March 26, 2021, priced at $149 – pre-order it here.

The special release also include Godrich’s score, marking the first time it’s ever been given a vinyl release.

In addition to being made available as part of the box set, the score will be available to purchase separately on a blue vinyl 2xLP set. Priced at $39, the score can be pre-ordered via ABKCO’s website.

Earlier this year, the cast of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World reunited over Zoom in a virtual reunion hosted by Wright to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary.

Joking during his introduction, director Wright said: “It’s been 10 years since we released this movie, and clearly we’re all exactly the same — and the world hasn’t changed a bit, either.”

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza all joined the reunion, which saw the cast head through a table read of the film’s entire script.

Wright also recently recalled how Robert Pattinson auditioned for Chris Evans’ role in the film. In a new interview, Wright said he remembers Pattinson’s audition “vividly,” recalling his “intensity” while reading for the part.

“He did a much more intense read of [Lucas],” Wright remembered. “Obviously, Robert is an incredible actor and someone who I’d love to work with now.”