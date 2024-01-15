Scott Stapp has “hope” for new Creed music

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has stated that he has “hope” that the band will write new material in a new interview.

Stapp appeared as a guest on SiriusXM radio show Trunk Nation on Thursday (January 11), discussing the upcoming Creed reunion tour with host Eddie Trunk. A question about the possibility of new music from the band prompted Stapp to reflect on the band’s writing process in the past.

“[Guitarist] Mark [Tremonti] and I were together a couple days ago doing something like, some secret thing I can’t share,” he stated, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. “But we were hanging out for a couple days and as we were hanging out, we just began talking about how we wrote [our 1999 album] ‘Human Clay’, and we wrote ‘Human Clay’ while on the road touring ‘My Own Prison’.”

“And we wrote it at, during soundchecks, 80 per cent, 90 per cent of that record was written on stage during soundcheck,” he continued. “And you know what we’d do? We’d write a song and we’d get it tight and play it within three or four days of writing it, because we didn’t have enough material with just that one record to be a headliner. But we were headlining shows, so we didn’t want to fill our set with covers. So we were writing on the fly and just playing new songs, as we wrote them.”

Stapp concluded by expressing that Stapp and Tremonti felt inspired to write together again upon recounting these experiences: “I could see in his eye, and I was feeling it too, that I think there’s gonna be some writing happening and it’s gonna be organic and I think it’s gonna be beautiful, man, if we get back to that place and that chemistry, which I think we’re gonna fall right back into once we start playing these songs together and we reconnect with through our relationships, through the songs that we created together.”

“I think we’re all in a fresh space and I definitely think the creative juices are gonna flow. And so I definitely think there’s hope for some new music.”

Creed heralded their return in October, when they announced a lengthy North American tour consisting of over 40 dates, marking the band’s first shows since 2012. The ‘Summer of ’99’ tour will see support from fellow late ’90s and early ’00s rock bands including 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot and more.

SZA recently expressed her love for Creed’s and Nickelback’s music despite the bands’ polarising reputation, stating: “Do white people hate Creed and Nickelback? Why? Black people love them! They rock! That shit is bomb!”