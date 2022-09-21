Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement.

In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday.

“Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken.”

Roy began DJing in the clubs of Glasgow before finding a home in Ibiza and playing sets around Europe and beyond.

Last year, he released his song ‘Organ Belta’ via the Trick label owned by Patrick Topping. A few days before his death, he marked the song’s first anniversary on Instagram, writing: “Well Organ Belta is one year old next week! Just had a look and it’s at number 37 and still in the house charts 51 weeks later mental jumping 24 places since yesterday.

“I’m also 46th biggest selling house artist thank you all so much,” he added, going on to say that “organ belta 2 is coming…”

It is with much sadness that we share this message from Jamie Roy's family:"Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a… Posted by Jamie Roy on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Trick boss Topping was one of a host of DJs and artists to pay tribute to Roy after news of his death was shared.

The DJ shared a picture of the two together and wrote: “Gutted to hear of the passing of Jamie Roy, such a sound lad.”

Rowetta, collaborator with the Happy Mondays, Gorillaz and more, added: “Such a sad, sad loss. So young, so talented, so gorgeous, funny & kind. Had some of the best nights with him & the lads in Ibiza.

“Love to all his family and friends. Everyone is going to miss you & we’ll never forget you.”

Such a sad, sad loss.

So young, so talented, so gorgeous, funny & kind.

Had some of the best nights with him & the lads in Ibiza.

Love to all his family and friends.

Everyone is going to miss you & we’ll never forget you @jamieroyuk 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/tW4QcSyWzJ — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) September 21, 2022

Across his time in Ibiza, Roy held a residency as part of Ibiza Rocks and performed at Amnesia, DC-10 and more.

Last year, he signed to Ultra Records and released the single ‘Fantasy’ alongside Huxley and DJ Rae.