Scottish TV star and DJ Ewan MacLeod has died aged 48

Ewan MacLeod, the Scottish TV star and DJ best known for helping to launch the Beat 106 radio station, has died aged 48.

His death was confirmed by a police spokesperson, who said they were made aware of the sudden death of a 48-year-old man at a property in Bearsden, Glasgow around 10.30am on Thursday (December 17).

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious,” police said (via Daily Record).

The former London talent scout, who moved back to Glasgow to present STV’s Chart Bite music programme during the mid-90s, helped launch the Beat 106 with Rangers football legend Ally McCoist.

He went on to become a music correspondent for the Sunday Mail, and he tried to launch The Scottish Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame museum though despite stars including Annie Lennox and Midge Ure backing the £6 million venture, it failed to secure the necessary funds to move forward.

In 2011, he told the Daily Record he was aiming to create the “ultimate rock ’n’ roll fantasy”.

MacLeod was also a manager for Scotland’s independent record label and publishing company, Influx music.

Scottish singer-songwriter Peter MacLeod paid tribute to Ewan, writing: “RIP Ewan Macleod. Always had lovely things to say to me about my music & would send me positive messages all the time,” he tweeted. “HOLD FAST big man! Love, Pete. x”

RIP Ewan Macleod. Always had lovely things to say to me about my music & would send me positive messages all the time. HOLD FAST big man! Love, Pete. x pic.twitter.com/6IPGwTOSSs — Pete MacLeod (@PeteMacLeod) December 19, 2020

Other tributes have poured in for MacLeod, including from Donald MacLeod, who owns The Garage and Cathouse nightclubs in Glasgow.

“Ewan was one of Scotland’s glitterati and played that part in full with some of his mad outfits,” he said. “He was a character and if there was an event on he would be there.”

He continued: “He was very much part of the contemporary music scene back in the day. It’s a tragedy and my condolences go out to his family.

“Scottish music’s community at large will miss Ewan. He tried very hard to put Scotland’s music scene on the map.”

See more tributes below:

profile support slots and headline gigs. A lovable big guy with a big heart he was an advocate for Scottish musical talent. Seen here back stage at one of our gigs, pulling a stupid face in his kilt and Rangers top combo, he was always up for a laugh, not taking himself too — Chris Wilson (@stickmanchris) December 19, 2020

RIP Ewan Macleod x pic.twitter.com/TZBqiNIWzu — Richy Muirhead (@richymuirhead) December 19, 2020

We are sad to hear about the passing of Ewan Macleod. Ewan worked with and inspired many of our pupils to pursue a study of Music and engage with live performance through the wonderful @BehindTheNoise1. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. — Rosshall Performing Arts (@rosshallperform) December 19, 2020

Really sad news about Ewan MacLeod, only just found out. Lovely big guy, an absolute pleasure to have met him when he was running pub quizzes in the south side. Rest in power to one of the friendliest chaps I’ve ever met. — Rowley Birkin QC (@The_Boris7) December 19, 2020

Devastated to hear my big pal Ewan MacLeod has passed away. The news has totally derailed me today. Those who knew the big man would have loved his stories and his passion for music. I hope your at peace my friend and chilling out with Nobby up there.https://t.co/iwx6yCPb0V — Stephen Reilly (@stephenreilly82) December 19, 2020

Ewan MacLeod. Shocked to hear the news.

Thoughts with friends and family. — Kevin McDermott (@KevinFMcDermott) December 19, 2020

So sad news about DJ Ewan Macleod — Mary mclellan (@Marymcl88055156) December 19, 2020

Sad to see that Ewan Macleod has passed away I always remember bumping into him in the bottom of the road shop (before it was Londis) and he was so tall and I was tiny and he would chat away. Such a lovely man — Kirstin 🎀 (@KirstinMackay_) December 19, 2020