Listen to Scowl’s riotous new single ‘Shot Down’

Scowl have released a new single and accompanying music video – listen to ‘Shot Down’ below.

The band’s new single arrives ahead of their forthcoming EP, ‘Psychic Dance Routine’, which is set for release on April 7. The hardcore five-piece will then make their debut appearance at Coachella the following week (April 15).

Explaining the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Kat Moss said: “This song is supposed to represent a battle between concealing your fears and vulnerability and desperately opening up about said fears. I’m expressing distaste and fury towards the fearful part of myself, [the lyric] “Hate you right now” is aimed at myself.

“I’m begging to feel confident in my own work and I feel as though this song stealthily disguises those internal fears in a bubblegum hook, only to be immediately punched in the gut with fast guitars and harsh vocals.”

Scowl have already taken songs from ‘Psychic Dance Routine’ on the road, having toured across the US and Canada with New York punks Show Me The Body earlier this year.

The band will also play at Reading & Leeds Festival in August, joining 80 new additions to the line up including Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Frank Turner, Holly Humberstone, and Caity Baser. Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2023 are available here.