Scream drummer Kent Stax dies, just after punk icons announced new album with Dave Grohl

Kent Stax, the original drummer for Scream, has died aged 61.

The news comes just one day after the hardcore punk band announced their first new album since 1993.

Stax’s death was announced yesterday (September 20) when bandmates Pete and Franz Stahl shared an update with fans and posted a heartfelt tribute to the musician.

“We are heartbroken to share that our drummer Bennett Kent Stacks passed away this morning after a bout with metastatic cancer. Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream. Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable,” the post reads.

“He was one of a kind. In addition to being a truly unique drummer, Kent was also an accomplished fisherman, skilled carpenter, and avid train enthusiast.”

They continued: “Kent also played in prominent punk and hardcore bands including The Suspects, Spitfires United, Alleged Bricks and more throughout his life. He also branched out to other genres, playing with The Daryl Davis Band and The Old Dominion Trio.

“He is survived by his wife of 40 years Andrea, daughter Jennifer, brothers Kurt, William and Henry and a host of bandmates, friends and fans. If you ever saw us play or if you knew Kent, your thoughts and memories are welcome here.”

The news of Stax’s death follows the band announcing details of a new album, which features a guest appearance from Dave Grohl, and will mark their first full-length album in 30 years.

Titled ‘DC Special’, the project is set for release on November 10 via Discord, and also features contributions from Minor Threat and Fugazi frontman Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally of Fugazi, Amy Pickering, Brian Baker of Bad Religion, and others.

Although it’s their first LP since 1993’s ‘Fumble’, the album also marks their first overall release since the 2011 EP ‘Complete Control Recording Sessions’.

The news of the album also led to Scream sharing its lead single ‘DC Special Sha La La’, which you can find above, and announcing a series of North American tour dates set to kick off next month. The band have not yet announced their plans to cancel or postpone the upcoming live shows.

Stax first joined Scream shortly after it formed in 1981 and the band soon went on to become established as one of the early pioneers of hardcore punk.

He performed on their first three albums before leaving the line-up in 1987. The musician was then replaced by a then-teenaged Grohl.

The drummer would later return to the band periodically in the late ‘00s and ‘10s, joining them for the aforementioned EP ‘Complete Control Recording Sessions’.