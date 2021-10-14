Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster has announced her debut solo album, ‘Peace Meter’.

The New Jersey singer-songwriter will release the record on December 3 via Don Giovanni. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Paternoster has previewed the project with the haunting ballad ‘White Dove’. It comes with a Joe Steinhardt-directed official video, which was shot in one-take. Wearing a white dress, the musician strolls around a graveyard while holding a bunch of red roses.

Tune in here:

The forthcoming ‘Peace Meter’ will also include the songs ‘Black Hole’, ‘I Lost You’, ‘Balance Beam’, ‘Waste’ and more. You can see the full tracklist below.

01 ‘White Dove’

02 ‘Black Hole’

03 ‘I Lost You’

04 ‘Sore’

05 ‘Balance Beam’

06 ‘Shame’

07 ‘Waste’

08 ‘Running’

09 ‘Promise’

Paternoster, who’s previously released material under her Noun moniker, wrote the record alongside THOU guitarist Andy Gibbs, singer Shanna Polley and cellist Kate Wakefield. It was mixed by Eric Bennett.

Noun released the ‘In The Shade’ EP over the summer, with a live show due to take place at The Broadway in Brooklyn, New York tomorrow (October 15) – find more details here.

Screaming Females – completed by Jarrett Dougherty and Mike ‘King Mike’ Abbate – dropped their seventh full-length effort, ‘All At Once’ in 2018. They released the ‘Singles Too’ compilation the following year.