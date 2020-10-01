Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan announces second Christmas album

Mark Lanegan is gearing up to release his second Christmas record this year.

The ex-Screaming Trees frontman is dropping the follow-up to ‘Dark Mark Does Christmas 2012’ this festive season, giving the record the straightforward title ‘Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020’.

The record will be released through Rough Trade. The label has shared the album’s cover art which can be viewed below.

Where the original Christmas album was a tour-only vinyl press, the sequel will be available on both vinyl and CD exclusively through Rough Trade’s website and record stores.

Lanegan’s first festive record featured six tracks, including ‘We Three Kings’, ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘Coventry Carol’. For the follow-up, Lanegan has decked the halls with five new tracks to be released alongside five from the first album.

According to Rough Trade’s website, ‘Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020’ will feature “traditional Christmas songs, some Christmas covers plus some originals”.

The record’s tracklist has not yet been disclosed, however, it will feature covers of Roky Ericsson’s ‘Burn The Flames’ and ‘Christmas Eve Can Killy You’ by The Everly Brothers. One of Langean’s festive originals, ‘A Christmas Song’ has been termed “delicate and heartbreaking” by the label.

Aside from hatching plans to spread Christmas cheer, Lanegan has kept busy during 2020. He released his most recent solo album, ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’, in May. NME gave the record a four-star review, calling it “viscerally honest”.

Lanegan also released his memoir, Sing Backwards and Weep, earlier this year. It was met with generally favourable reviews.