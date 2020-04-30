Listen to Sea Girls’ new single ‘Do You Really Wanna Know?’ from debut album ‘Open Up Your Head’

Sea Girls have announced their debut album ‘Open Up Your Head’ — listen to the band’s new single ‘Do You Really Wanna Know?’ below.

The London four-piece will release their debut LP, which has been produced by Larry Hibbitt, on August 14 on Polydor Records.

The 14-track album has been previewed today (April 30) with the arrival of the single ‘Do You Really Wanna Know?’, which you can hear below.

Advertisement

You can see the tracklist for ‘Open Up Your Head’ below.

1. Transplant

2. All I Want To Hear You Say

3. Do You Really Wanna Know?

4. Lie To Me

5. Call Me Out

6. Closer

7. Forever

8. Weight In Gold

9. Ready For More

10. Violet

11. Shake

12. Damage Done

13. You Over Anyone

14. Moving On

Sea Girls have also announced their rescheduled April tour dates, upgrading three of the originally announced venues to play what will be their biggest headline shows to date in November.

Tickets for April’s postponed shows at the London Roundhouse, Manchester Ritz, Glasgow Garage and Birmingham Academy will be valid for the now-upgraded dates in November. You can check out details of their upcoming tour dates below.

November

2 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

5 – O2 Institute, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

7 – Academy 1, Manchester

Advertisement

Tickets for the upgraded shows go on sale on May 7, while details of a special fan pre-sale for the gigs can be found here.