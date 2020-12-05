Sea Girls reschedule 2021 UK tour for the second time

Sea Girls have rescheduled their upcoming UK tour for the second time – check out the new run of dates below.

The tour, originally set to take place this November, was rescheduled for February 2021 back in September, and the gigs have now been pushed again to October 2021.

Speaking of the latest rearrangement of the tour, which will see the band supported by rising star Baby Queen, Sea Girls said: “We’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to reschedule our UK April and EU February 2021 tour dates to Autumn 2021.

Advertisement

“Tickets purchased for these shows remain valid, please hold on to them! UK support comes from the awesome Baby Queen.”

Check out Sea Girls’ rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates in full below.

OCTOBER 2021

7th – Leicester, O2 Academy

8th – Newcastle, O2 Academy

9th – Glasgow, Barrowland

11th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

12th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

14th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

15th – London, Brixton Academy

16th – Liverpool, O2 Academy

19th – Oxford, O2 Academy

20th – Leeds, O2 Academy

21st – Manchester, Academy

Sea Girls’ tour comes in support of their debut album ‘Open Up Your Head’, which was released back in August.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “‘Open Up Your Head’ is an accomplished debut that takes Sea Girls’ brand of indie-rock on countless new adventures, and leaves plenty of doors ajar for further exploration for a genre in dire need of a kick up the backside.”

Advertisement

Read NME’s recent Radar feature with Sea Girls’ tour support Baby Queen here. A four-star review of her ‘Medicine’ EP last month said: “Infectious hooks and satirical tales brilliantly clash on the debut EP from one of pop’s hottest new prospects.”