Sea Girls have returned with their new single ‘Lonely’ and announced details of their biggest UK tour to date.

The band’s new album ‘Homesick’ is set for release on March 25 via Polydor, following their 2020 debut album ‘Open Your Head’. New track ‘Lonely’ follows recent singles ‘Sick’, ‘Sleeping With You’, ‘Hometown’ and ‘Again Again’.

Discussing the new song, frontman Henry Camamile said: “It was written the day Ennio Morricone died, so was initially in honour of him, a nod to the good, the bad and the ugly – hence the whistle and the line ‘OK Corral’.

“It’s about the best friend I probably should have gone out with, but never did. We both moved on and the band happened and life got in the way for the both of us.”

Watch Sea Girls’ new video for ‘Lonely’, directed by James Slater in Morecambe and starring Sex Education‘s JoJo Macari, below.

After the release of ‘Homesick’ the band are set to tour around the UK, with the run of dates including a huge show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

See the full list of new dates below (in bold) alongside existing EU headline dates and festival shows. Pre-sale tickets for the new tour are on sale here from 10am on Tuesday (February 22). A general sale follows next Friday (February 25) here.

MARCH 2022

24 – Munich, Strom

25 – Cologne, Luxor

26 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

28 – Berlin, Hole 44

29 – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil

30 – Hamburg, Molotow

APRIL 2022

1 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgium

2 – Paris, Nouveau Casino

MAY 2022

3 – Manchester, Gorilla

4 – Liverpool, Arts Club (Out Of Phase Records)

5 – Preston, Blitz (Action Records)

7 – Dundee, The Church (Assai Records)

8 – Sheffield, Foundry (Bear Tree Records)

10 – Bristol, The Fleece (Rough Trade)

11 – Bournemouth, Old Fire Station (Vinilo Records)

12 – Kingston, Pryzm (Banquet Records)

15 – Nottingham, Rough Trade (Rough Trade)

29 – Neck of The Woods Festival

JUNE 2022

4 – Live At Leeds: In The Park, Temple Newsam, Leeds

JULY 2022

8 – NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

17 – Benicassim Festival, Spain

22 – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

30 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

31 – Kendall Calling Festival, Cumbria

NOVEMBER 2022

17 – Nottingham, Rock City

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy 1

19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

22 – Cardiff, University Great Hall

23 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

25 – London, Alexandra Palace

26 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

“I thought a lot about mortality and dying – what it means to be alive and how lucky we are,” Camamile told NME of the inspiration behind the new album. “All the songs came after the pandemic started, so thematically it intensified things.

“The whole environment felt way more intense. We missed quite a significant moment in our lives because we should have been out playing all of our first album shows.”

He added: “We’re moving on and we’re bringing something different. We could have made the first album again but we didn’t. We were really ruthless, we skimmed out any excess. It’s better than the first record and we feel so proud of it.”