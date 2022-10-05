Sea Girls to sponsor local football teams and sell upcycled shirts for charity

Sea Girls are set to sponsor local Sunday League football teams and share upcycled shirts for charity as part of a new scheme.

The indie band have teamed up with Classic Football Shirts ahead of their upcoming ‘Hometown’ UK tour, and will sponsor local teams in each of the cities they will play, nominated by their fans.

Each team chosen will be given a full set of Sea Girls-sponsored Umbro kits. Sea Girls frontman Henry Camamile said: “[New album] ‘Homesick’ was written to reflect everybody’s hometowns, so being able to give something back to our fans in this way is really important. We hope that by supporting fans’ local football teams with free upcycled kits, we will in a small way be giving something back to their communities and help with raising awareness for these teams”.

Classic Football Shirts added: We’re delighted to be helping Sea Girls give something back to their fans and local communities through football. There’s now a strong list of artists and bands sponsoring their favourite football teams, but this idea to sponsor local grassroots clubs along the tour route for the band shows how much they care about their fans and it gives everyone a chance to get involved.

“The first kit with AFC Muswell Hill has come out brilliantly and we’re already excited to see how all these teams get on in these shirts this season.”

Pre-oders are also now available here for a special upcycled, Sea Girls-sponsored shirt for general purchase, with proceeds going to the Football Beyond Boarders (FBB) charity.

SPECIAL NEWS! Homesick was written to reflect everybody's hometowns, we even named the new tour after the song. Ahead of seeing you on tour we are super excited to team up with @classicshirts and @UMBRO to support you, our fans and your local grassroots football teams… pic.twitter.com/ExK7MCi7Kw — SEA GIRLS ≅🇺🇦 (@SeaGirls) October 5, 2022

See Sea Girls’ upcoming 2022 UK headline tour dates (with special guest Lauran Hibberd) below, and buy tickets here.

The band’s new album ‘Homesick’ landed earlier this year. In a three-star album review, NME wrote: “There’s no doubting that Sea Girls are a band daring to dream big – they’ll even headline London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace later this year. The problem is, such weighty ambition is left off this album, which too often finds them content on taking the easy road.”

NOVEMBER 2022

17 – Nottingham, Rock City

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

20 – Middlesbrough, The Empire

22 – Cardiff, University Great Hall

23 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

24 – Torquay, The Foundry

26 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

27 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

28 – Hull, University

DECEMBER 2022

1 – London, Alexandra Palace