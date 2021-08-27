Sea Power announce details of their 2022 UK tour

Sea Power have announced details of their 2022 UK tour.

The band formerly known as British Sea Power are set to tour next year in support of their forthcoming new album ‘Everything Was Forever’, which is set for release on February 11, 2022.

Sea Power will kick off their 2022 UK tour with a gig in Southampton on April 12, before dates in Birmingham, London, Bristol, Sheffield and Glasgow.

⚠️ Sea Power are proud to announce our new tour dates for April 2022. Tickets on sale 9AM on Friday 3rd Sept. 🎟 Anyone who has pre-orders our new album Everything Was Forever be given EARLY ticket access, 9AM on Wednesday 1st Sept! Pre-order now: https://t.co/KPFFbI8gZU pic.twitter.com/qsrTyqjvaa — Sea Power (@SeaPowerBand) August 27, 2021

The band will conclude their ‘Everything Was Forever’ tour on April 23 with a show at Manchester’s Albert Hall.

Tickets for Sea Power’s April UK tour will go on sale at 9am next Friday (September 3) from here.

You can check out Sea Power’s new UK tour dates below.

April 2022

Tuesday 12 – 1865, Southampton

Wednesday 13 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Thursday 14 – Roundhouse, London

Tuesday 19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday 21 – Leadmill, Sheffield

Friday 22 – St Lukes, Glasgow

Saturday 23 – Albert Hall, Manchester

The band will also play a set of rescheduled shows in October, details of which you can find here.

Earlier this month Sea Power responded to criticism after they announced their name change from British Sea Power.

“If we were called British Motorcycle Club we wouldn’t be changing our name,” the band reasoned in an op-ed for The Guardian. “It was the combination of ‘British’ and ‘Power’ that no longer worked for us. We imagined a youngster at a European festival in the 21st century looking at the programme and seeing a band name including the word ‘Hungarian’ or ‘Russian’ alongside ‘Power’.

“It would likely send your mind in a certain direction – quite possibly to the isolationist, adversarial nationalism that has recently taken a hold around the world. We’ve always wanted to be an internationalist band – as heralded in our track ‘Waving Flags’, a song of pan-European idealism.”