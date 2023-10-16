Sea Power announce ‘Do You Like Rock Music?’ 15th anniversary UK tour

Sea Power have announced a series of UK tour dates to celebrate the 15th anniversary of ‘Do You Like Rock Music?’. Find ticket details below.

The Brighton band announced the news on Instagram earlier today (October 16), confirming that they will be hitting the road for a series of live shows in 2024.

Kicking off in February, the tour will comprise of six shows across the UK and run throughout the month. This will start with an opening night at Manchester’s Albert Hall venue on February 9, and continue the following day with a stop at Birmingham’s Town Hall.

From there, a date in Glasgow is set for February 11, followed by a stop at Sheffield’s historic Leadmill venue two days later and a gig in Bristol later that week (February 15). The tour will wrap up on February 16 with a show at the Islington Assembly Hall in London.

As announced in the Instagram post, tickets for the upcoming tour dates go on sale this Friday (October 20) and will be available here.

The tour comes as a celebration of the band’s third studio album, ‘Do You Like Rock Music?’, which was released back in 2008 and earned the band a Mercury nomination.

At the time of its release, NME gave the album a four-star review, and described it as “a gloomily anthemic collection of songs that owe less to the bands BSP are most often compared to – Joy Division and The Cure – and more to the transatlantic likes of Arcade Fire and Interpol.”

“‘Do You Like Rock Music?’ might be fashionably rough around all the right edges, but there’s definitely still enough lyrical wit and musical beauty contained herein to warrant your attention,” it added.

The 2024 tour will celebrate 15 years since the LP was released and is expected to see the band revisit many of the album’s songs.

Notably, in the time since they released the 2008 album, the band have gone on to alter their name, changing from ‘British Sea Power’ to ‘Sea Power’.

The members found themselves wanting to drop the word ‘British’ from their moniker due to misapprehensions from nationalists. The new name was introduced at the beginning of 2022.

“It just felt like a bit of a weird thing… that was colouring the meaning of songs and the world of our band in general,” frontman Scott ‘Yan’ Wilkinson told NME, discussing the change. “It always was a slightly complicated name, in a way, but it was meant to be something you’d maybe think about, find fun and discuss, and the current climate just isn’t good for things like that. There isn’t open discussion and stuff. It’s just people arguing, not listening and being weird.”

Since the transition into the name Sea Power, the band went on to release their latest album ‘Everything Was Forever’ last February. Following its release, the LP went on to receive a four-star review from NME and put the band in a very close race to get their first UK Number One album.

Back in 2019, the band also launched the debut edition of their annual Cumbrian festival, Krankenhaus.