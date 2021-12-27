Sea Power head for the trees in ‘Lakeland Echo’ video

Sea Power have shared ‘Lakeland Echo’, another new track from their upcoming album – scroll down the page to watch the video for it now.

The band, formerly known as British Sea Power, shared the new song and visuals earlier today (December 27).

The clip features footage of nature, including hills, snow-topped mountains, dense patches of forest and clouds rolling across the sky, as well as grainy footage of an elderly man interspersed between the scenery.

Advertisement

The six-minute song is made up of minimal instrumentation, layers of brass, piano and more building and falling at different points. “We went to the river / Down by the old canal,” the band sing. “We went to deliver / The Lakeland Echo / Ce n’est pas la musique.” Watch the video below now.

It follows ‘Folly’, the previous preview of the band’s forthcoming album ‘Everything Was Forever’. That track was released in October and was “the tradition of singalong Sea Power apocalyptic anthems”, according to the band.

‘Everything Was Forever’ will be released on February 11 and will be the band’s first album since dropping the word “British” from their name. Announcing the change in August, they described it as a “modest gesture of separation from the wave of crass nationalism that has traversed our world recently”.

Meanwhile, Sea Power will hit the road in April 2022 in support of the new album. The dates will kick off in Southampton on April 12 before visiting Birmingham, London, Bristol, Sheffield, Glasgow and Manchester. You can find more information and buy tickets here.