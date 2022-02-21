Sea Power lead a close race for this week’s Number One

Sea Power are in the running for this week’s Number One with ‘Everything Was Forever’, their eighth studio album.

The band – who were formerly known as British Sea Power – currently lead a very close race with their album the most physically purchased of the week so far. Though they have five Top 40 albums on the Official Albums Chart, ‘Everything Was Forever’ would be their first Number One should they top the chart.

They’re currently competing against Ed Sheeran, whose 2021 album ‘=’ is close behind at Number Two, and White Lies, who are at Number Three with their sixth record ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’.

Bradford collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew and electronic group Metronomy make up the Top Five respectively with ‘Disrespectful’ and ‘Small World’.

According to the Official Charts Company, there are just 1,000 chart sales between the Top Five, with plenty of time left for the order to change.

#EverythingWasForever is out on 18th February 2022 ✨ Pre-order on limited edition physical formats and pre-save on digital platforms now! ↳ https://t.co/zscw9VRzSo pic.twitter.com/HwBlkHLTi9 — Sea Power (@SeaPowerBand) February 5, 2022

In a four-star review of ‘Everything Was Forever’, NME said: “We may be living in shit times but in ‘Everything Was Forever’, Sea Power have produced an album that is both brutal and beautiful, and which offers us all some much-needed hope.”

Sea Power are set to head out on a UK tour in April in support of the new album – you can see the band’s upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

April 2022

Tuesday 12 – 1865, Southampton

Wednesday 13 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Thursday 14 – Roundhouse, London

Tuesday 19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday 21 – Leadmill, Sheffield

Friday 22 – St Lukes, Glasgow

Saturday 23 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Last week, Frank Turner scored his first ever UK Number One album with ‘FTHC’, his ninth studio LP. The singer-songwriter’s record claimed the top spot with almost 90 per cent of physical sales, topping the UK Official Record Store Chart and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

“Getting a Number One album is crazy, it’s not a thing I ever thought would happen to me and it’s happened on my ninth album,” Turner told the Official Charts Company.

“That feels particularly crazy and awesome, and I’m proud of it. It feels quite fitting that, of all the records I’ve put out, this is the one that got the Number 1 trophy. I’m very proud of the record; it’s a more intense, more personal record.”