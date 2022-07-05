Sea Power’s Krankenhaus Festival completes stacked line-up

Sea Power have finalised the line-up for the second edition of their Cumbrian festival Krankenhaus – check it out below.

The band’s festival debuted in 2019 and returns this August (26-29 at Muncaster Castle) with the likes of Gruff Rhys, Low, This Is The Kit, Richard Dawson, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Simon Armitage and more alongside Sea Power themselves.

“The first Krankenhaus was an unforgettable weekend,” Sea Power’s Scott ‘Yan’ Wilkinson said in a statement. “It felt amazing to bring brilliant music and wonderful authors to such a magical part of the world.

“Covid stopped us making an immediate return but now it feels great to be going back – with a bigger bill and a bigger audience. Some of our band grew up in the Lakes and it really does feel like an honour to be putting this event on in this place.”

Sam Hunt of co-organisers Aerial added: “It sometimes feels like the Western Lake District coast gets overlooked or forgotten about, but it’s a magnificent place to host a festival. This area is home to some incredible artists and creatives and over the coming years we’ll be working with both them and Sea Power to create something as unique as this landscape. Krankenhaus brings a wonderful opportunity to develop new talent and new audiences in Cumbria.”

See the line-up below and buy tickets here.

Sea Power released new album ‘Everything Was Forever’ earlier this year. In a four-star album review, NME wrote: “We may be living in shit times but in ‘Everything Was Forever’, Sea Power have produced an album that is both brutal and beautiful, and which offers us all some much needed hope.”

Last year, the band responded to criticism after they announced their name change from British Sea Power.

“If we were called British Motorcycle Club we wouldn’t be changing our name,” the band reasoned in an op-ed for The Guardian. “It was the combination of ‘British’ and ‘Power’ that no longer worked for us. We imagined a youngster at a European festival in the 21st century looking at the programme and seeing a band name including the word ‘Hungarian’ or ‘Russian’ alongside ‘Power’.

“It would likely send your mind in a certain direction – quite possibly to the isolationist, adversarial nationalism that has recently taken a hold around the world. We’ve always wanted to be an internationalist band – as heralded in our track ‘Waving Flags’, a song of pan-European idealism.”