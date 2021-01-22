Sea shanty Tiktok star Nathan Evans has hooked himself a contract with Polydor Records after his videos turned him into a viral hit.

The Scottish postman, 26, became an online star earlier this month after posting a video of traditional sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ on the app.

Announcing the deal with Polydor, he said on Thursday (January 21): “See how I was a postman on Friday? I have just signed to the biggest record label in the world.

Advertisement

“I have just signed a deal with Polydor Records. I’ve done it. It’s done and I’m releasing a single.”

Evans’ debut single is an EDM remix of the sea shanty – with house beats added by producers 220 KID & Billen Ted.

His first upload came in July 2020 with a traditional ditty that went on to score 1.1 million views from TikTok users across the globe.

The Sea Shanty craze has also become a source of collaboration between other TikTokers.

“It is crazy and has gone much further than I ever thought it would go,” he previously told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Advertisement

“I did a sea shanty back in July 2020, just because someone had asked in a comment under one of my videos.