Seal announces 30th anniversary 2023 UK tour

Seal has announced plans for a 30th anniversary UK tour later this year.

The singer will celebrate his landmark albums ‘Seal’ (1991) and follow up ‘Seal II’ (1994) by performing his greatest hits from both including ‘Crazy’, ‘Future Love Paradise’, ‘Kiss From A Rose’ along with his Number One collaboration with Adamski, ‘Killer’.

The tour, which kicks off at Liverpool Philharmonic on September 12, will also see Seal team up with long-time producer and collaborator Trevor Horn, who will take on the role of musical director for the shows.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9.30am BST this Friday (May 19) and can be purchased here. A presale will also be held the day before at 10am BST and you can sign up for tickets here.

You can view the full list of tour dates below.

Hey UK, I’ll see you soon! 💜 Tour tickets go on general sale 9:30am Friday, but you can sign up for pre-sale access! ✌🏾 Learn more at https://t.co/CwnSlJUL6A pic.twitter.com/5LMTJW8nfw — Seal (@Seal) May 15, 2023

His hit ‘Fly Like An Angel’, which featured on the soundtrack to Space Jam in 1996, recently also appeared in season five of Netflix series The Crown alongside hits by Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie and Edwyn Collins.

Meanwhile, Richie also recently performed at the Coronation Concert to perform some of his biggest hits in front of the newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

However, following renditions of his songs ‘Easy Like Sunday Morning’ and ‘All Night Long’, the 73-year-old received some backlash from fans watching the broadcast at home, who were quick to point out how his vocals sounded different to what they expected.

Despite that he shared a series of online updates, showing him enjoying his time at the historic event.

Elsewhere, Carly Rae Jepsen previously revealed that she once watched – and covertly filmed – Seal eating a loaf of bread.

Jepsen explained that she was once on a jet with Seal and Michael Bolton en route to “some gala event” when she saw Seal devour a full loaf of gluten-free bread – plain.

“Fun fact, Seal ate an entire loaf of bread one slice at a time. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t say that,” she told Zane Lowe. The Beats 1 host replied: “Who is this person? Oh my God.”

Jepsen continued: “It was gluten-free though. So that’s good,” to which Lowe replied, “It’s totally acceptable. One slice, very deliberately.”